Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 105,482 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 135,073 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,847 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 47,847 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Evaxion A/S Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 66,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,695. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. Evaxion A/S has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evaxion A/S in a report on Friday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Evaxion A/S from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Evaxion A/S in a report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jones Trading raised Evaxion A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Evaxion A/S Company Profile

Evaxion A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with additional operations in the United States. The company specializes in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines driven by its proprietary AI-based computational immunology platform. By leveraging machine learning and deep learning algorithms, Evaxion identifies and optimizes antigen targets for both therapeutic cancer vaccines and prophylactic vaccines against infectious diseases.

At the core of Evaxion’s business is its AI platform, which analyzes large datasets of genomic, proteomic and immunological information to predict immune-stimulating epitopes.

