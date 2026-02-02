Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Up 50.7% – Time to Buy?

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 50.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.45 and last traded at GBX 0.32. Approximately 12,790,509 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 5,015,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22.

Harvest Minerals Trading Up 50.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.28.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) is an AIM-quoted low-cost, high margin Brazilian remineraliser producer located in the state of Minas Gerais, the heart of the largest and fastest growing fertiliser market in Brazil.

The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser. It contains many of the essential nutrients and minerals required by plants and, unlike most fertilisers, it does not require any complex processing or chemically alteration, instead it can be applied directly to crops.

