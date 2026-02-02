Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.3710, but opened at $33.16. Nissan Chemical shares last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 545 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nissan Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $408.41 million during the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 17.25%.

Nissan Chemical Corporation, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:NNCHY, is a Japanese specialty chemical company with roots dating back to the late 19th century. Originating in 1887 as Tsurumi Chemical Works, the company was established by Jokichi Takamine following his isolation of adrenaline. Over the decades, Nissan Chemical has evolved into a diversified group that leverages its long-standing expertise in organic chemistry and materials science.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including performance materials, life science products and agrochemicals.

