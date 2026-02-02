Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 44,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the previous session’s volume of 12,628 shares.The stock last traded at $36.15 and had previously closed at $35.97.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a market cap of $499.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach. SMRI was launched on Sep 14, 2023 and is issued by Bushido.

