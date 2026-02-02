UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Ishbia Mat Sells 632,874 Shares

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $3,290,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,856,643 shares in the company, valued at $35,654,543.60. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $3,164,370.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $3,727,627.86.

On Monday, January 26th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $3,639,025.50.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $3,714,970.38.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $3,683,326.68.

On Friday, January 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,822,558.96.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $3,455,492.04.

On Monday, January 12th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $3,385,875.90.

On Friday, January 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $3,335,245.98.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $2,974,507.80.

UWM Stock Up 4.0%

UWMC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,576,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611,486. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). UWM had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UWMC. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of UWM by 5,681.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in UWM by 408.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 1,410.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

