Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 105,356 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 105,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $1,774,195.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,251,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,467,884.08. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, January 30th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 78,283 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $1,304,194.78.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 44,002 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $703,151.96.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 86,639 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $1,411,349.31.

On Monday, January 26th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 42,903 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $687,735.09.

On Friday, January 23rd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 36,066 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $579,941.28.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 62,100 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,023,408.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 75,314 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,207,283.42.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 80,520 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $1,261,748.40.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,454. The company has a market cap of $956.94 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIND. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 167.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 44.2% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

