Marshall Urist Sells 20,000 Shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) EVP Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $821,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marshall Urist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 23rd, Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $805,200.00.

On Friday, January 16th, Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $790,400.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $767,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $766,400.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Marshall Urist sold 23,334 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $913,526.10.

On Friday, December 5th, Marshall Urist sold 18,242 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $714,174.30.

On Monday, December 1st, Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $931,686.69.

On Monday, December 1st, Marshall Urist sold 18,242 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $727,855.80.

Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.36. 3,864,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,869. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 32.51%.The company had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 29,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

