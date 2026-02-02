Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells 8,750 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $612,762.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,062,614 shares in the company, valued at $144,444,858.42. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $656,483.22.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Margaret Hayne sold 2,890 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $202,444.50.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Margaret Hayne sold 1,814 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,980.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $664,229.61.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $657,603.18.

On Friday, January 16th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $655,176.60.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $666,189.54.

On Monday, January 12th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $693,908.55.

On Friday, January 9th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $763,626.06.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $743,933.43.

URBN traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.60. 1,421,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,149. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $84.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $5,917,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 30,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,036,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 18.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

