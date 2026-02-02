Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.16 and last traded at $80.7530, with a volume of 9541008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $318.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $34,381.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,698.08. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,917 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

