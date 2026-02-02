Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 1,505,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 969,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Electrum Discovery Stock Down 16.7%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

