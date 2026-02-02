SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA) Short Interest Update

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 87,762 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 106,345 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,932 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,932 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SDA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SunCar Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of SunCar Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SDA

SunCar Technology Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SDA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. SunCar Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $206.86 million, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 0.10.

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that SunCar Technology Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ: SDA) is a technology-driven developer of range-extending systems for electric vehicles. The company’s flagship offering, SunDrive, integrates a compact internal combustion generator, advanced battery management, thermal management, and proprietary power electronics under unified control software. By combining these elements into a modular platform, SunCar addresses range anxiety and total cost of ownership concerns for light- and medium-duty EV fleets.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, SunCar serves global customers across ride-hailing, delivery logistics and commercial fleet segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.