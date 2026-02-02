Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.00. Cyrela Brazil Realty shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty alerts:

About Cyrela Brazil Realty

(Get Free Report)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company’s core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.