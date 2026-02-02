iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $17.50. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 40,679,904 shares changing hands.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHA. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 252.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

