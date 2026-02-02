Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Short Interest Update

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 368,545 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 445,221 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 234,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ NAUT traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 45,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $257.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.49. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.54.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 29.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 86.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 66,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 46,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NAUT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.50.

View Our Latest Report on Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nautilus Biotechnology is a life sciences company developing a next-generation proteomics platform that aims to provide high-resolution, single-molecule protein analysis. Its core technology combines proprietary microfluidics, advanced optics and custom reagents to capture and identify thousands of proteins simultaneously, offering researchers detailed insights into cellular processes and disease biology. The company’s platform is designed to improve sensitivity, reproducibility and throughput compared with traditional mass spectrometry approaches.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus Biotechnology serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and research organizations seeking to accelerate drug discovery and biomarker research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.