Waste Management (NYSE:WM) SVP Christopher Desantis Sells 215 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Desantis sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.85, for a total value of $47,052.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,424.85. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.48. 909,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $3,092,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets on WM, with new targets reported in the $235–$270 range, signaling analyst confidence in the company’s outlook and providing upside support for the stock. Price target $270 article Price target $250 article

Marketing / brand exposure: the WM Phoenix Open Pro?Am drew high?profile attendees, a one?off PR benefit that can aid brand recognition but is unlikely to move fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed: on Jan. 30 multiple senior executives (CFO, COO, several SVPs/VPs and the CAO/EVP) sold shares in lots generally between ~157–690 shares each, modestly reducing their holdings. Clustered insider sales can create short?term negative sentiment even if routine (diversification or planned sales). Representative SEC filing: Insider sale filing

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

