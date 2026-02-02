Waste Management (NYSE:WM) VP Michael Watson Sells 687 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) VP Michael Watson sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total transaction of $150,995.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 48,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,715,861.45. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Waste Management Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.48. 909,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.17. The firm has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Waste Management Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 50.6% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.
Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.
