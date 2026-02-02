Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $769.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $768.00 to $769.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $13.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $755.16. 311,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $758.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $651.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $800 and moved to an “overweight” rating, signalling stronger buy-side conviction and a modest upside to the current price. Benzinga

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $800 and moved to an “overweight” rating, signalling stronger buy-side conviction and a modest upside to the current price. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $800 (maintaining an “equal weight”), which supports the higher valuation range and adds momentum to the stock’s intraday gain. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $800 (maintaining an “equal weight”), which supports the higher valuation range and adds momentum to the stock’s intraday gain. Positive Sentiment: Regeneron reported Q4 2025 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates (EPS beat and modest revenue growth led by several key products), reinforcing the company’s cash flow profile and supporting the recent analyst optimism. Q4 earnings article

Regeneron reported Q4 2025 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates (EPS beat and modest revenue growth led by several key products), reinforcing the company’s cash flow profile and supporting the recent analyst optimism. Positive Sentiment: New presentations for EYLEA HD (aflibercept) at Angiogenesis 2026 — including final 64?week QUASAR results and ELARA primary results — strengthen the drug’s clinical profile and could support long?term ophthalmology revenue. GlobeNewswire

New presentations for EYLEA HD (aflibercept) at Angiogenesis 2026 — including final 64?week QUASAR results and ELARA primary results — strengthen the drug’s clinical profile and could support long?term ophthalmology revenue. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen and other outlets have lifted targets and highlighted Regeneron’s dividend initiation and steady revenue growth discussed on the earnings call — added affirmation from sell?side coverage. InsiderMonkey

TD Cowen and other outlets have lifted targets and highlighted Regeneron’s dividend initiation and steady revenue growth discussed on the earnings call — added affirmation from sell?side coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Truist slightly trimmed its target from $820 to $818 but kept a “buy” rating — a minor technical change that doesn’t alter broad buy-side sentiment. Benzinga TickerReport

Truist slightly trimmed its target from $820 to $818 but kept a “buy” rating — a minor technical change that doesn’t alter broad buy-side sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pieces note a valuation gap and label REGN among “depressed” but potentially attractive names — useful for longer?term investors but less of an immediate price catalyst. Yahoo Finance MSN

Market commentary pieces note a valuation gap and label REGN among “depressed” but potentially attractive names — useful for longer?term investors but less of an immediate price catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts are available for deeper read on management commentary; these support the above themes but don’t add a new near?term catalyst. Earnings transcript

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

