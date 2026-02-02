Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $153.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:CNI traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.11.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 27.28%.The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Canadian National Railway

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

Positive Sentiment: New share buyback — CN launched a program to repurchase up to 24 million shares, which reduces share count and supports EPS and valuation. Canadian National Railway Launches New Share Buyback Program

New share buyback — CN launched a program to repurchase up to 24 million shares, which reduces share count and supports EPS and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — CN raised its quarterly dividend to $0.915 (annualized yield ~3.8%), a ~3.1% increase from prior, attractive to income investors and signals management confidence in cash flow. Dividend Announcement

Dividend hike — CN raised its quarterly dividend to $0.915 (annualized yield ~3.8%), a ~3.1% increase from prior, attractive to income investors and signals management confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus is constructive — Brokerages collectively give a “Moderate Buy” consensus on CNI, providing some analyst support beneath the surface. Consensus Rating Article

Brokerage consensus is constructive — Brokerages collectively give a “Moderate Buy” consensus on CNI, providing some analyst support beneath the surface. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach scheduled — CEO Tracy Robinson will speak at Barclays’ Industrial Select Conference (Feb 17) and CFO Ghislain Houle will speak at Citi’s Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference (Feb 18). These presentations could provide forward guidance or color but are routine investor relations activity. Tracy Robinson Conference Announcement Ghislain Houle Conference Announcement

Investor outreach scheduled — CEO Tracy Robinson will speak at Barclays’ Industrial Select Conference (Feb 17) and CFO Ghislain Houle will speak at Citi’s Global Industrial Tech & Mobility Conference (Feb 18). These presentations could provide forward guidance or color but are routine investor relations activity. Negative Sentiment: Price-target downgrades — Stephens cut its target from $105 to $100 and moved to an “equal weight” stance, and Evercore ISI trimmed its target from $105 to $103 and set an “in-line” rating. Those revisions reduce upside expectations and likely contributed to near-term selling pressure. Analyst Price Target Changes

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.