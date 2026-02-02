Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Stock Price

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

LII has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $563.00 to $534.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennox International from $680.00 to $667.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LII

Lennox International Stock Up 0.0%

LII traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $495.24. 228,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,749. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $443.19 and a fifty-two week high of $689.44. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.40.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by ($0.31). Lennox International had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.85, for a total value of $295,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,714.85. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 296.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1,402.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $7,249,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.