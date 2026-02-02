David Peever Acquires 8,000 Shares of Australian Foundation Investment (ASX:AFI) Stock

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Free Report) insider David Peever acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.15 per share, with a total value of A$57,200.00.
The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.57.
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 203.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 1st. Australian Foundation Investment’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.
Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments.
