AVITA Medical (ASX:AVH) Insider Purchases A$11,675.63 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (ASX:AVH – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Crowe acquired 10,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of A$11,675.63.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $226.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. It develops RECELL GO to control the manual process of disaggregation, filtration, and soak time. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc AVITA Medical, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

