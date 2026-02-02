Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.3645, with a volume of 9687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Several brokerages have commented on KGFHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS: KGFHY) is a leading international home improvement retailer headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company operates a network of stores and digital platforms offering a comprehensive range of do-it-yourself (DIY) and home improvement products. Kingfisher’s business model focuses on delivering value to both retail customers and trade professionals through an integrated omni-channel approach.

The group’s retail banners include B&Q and Screwfix in the UK and Ireland, Castorama and Brico Dépôt in France and Poland, and Koçta? in Turkey.

