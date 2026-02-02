WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $72.46, with a volume of 8982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.08.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 209,424.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,733,000 after acquiring an additional 433,508 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,760,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 121,443 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,117,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,804,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market. Companies in the Index are incorporated and listed in the United States, and have generated positive cumulative earnings over their most recent four fiscal quarters prior to the Index measurement date.

