Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 238,872 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,352,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 238,872 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.2% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $803,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 14.6% in the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,936,000 after buying an additional 2,429,996 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 110.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,711,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,631 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Bank of America raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.92.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $4,671,904 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $321.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus: Visa reported $3.17 EPS vs. $3.14 expected and revenue of $10.90B (vs. $10.69B est.), driven by higher payment and cross?border volumes and strong holiday spending — a clear near?term revenue/earnings tailwind. Visa Beats Q1 Earnings

Q1 results beat consensus: Visa reported $3.17 EPS vs. $3.14 expected and revenue of $10.90B (vs. $10.69B est.), driven by higher payment and cross?border volumes and strong holiday spending — a clear near?term revenue/earnings tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/price?target raises: Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform and set a $410 PT, RBC reaffirmed outperform with a $395 PT, William Blair reiterated a Buy, and other shops (Rothschild/ Cantor Fitzgerald) issued upgrades — fresh analyst support that implies material upside vs. the current price. Analyst Coverage and Price Targets

Multiple analyst upgrades/price?target raises: Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform and set a $410 PT, RBC reaffirmed outperform with a $395 PT, William Blair reiterated a Buy, and other shops (Rothschild/ Cantor Fitzgerald) issued upgrades — fresh analyst support that implies material upside vs. the current price. Positive Sentiment: Strategic growth initiatives: Visa is pushing into stablecoin settlement and digital?dollar networks to capture settlement fees and expand beyond card rails, and management highlighted growth in credentials and agentic commerce — initiatives that could open new fee pools over time. Visa Crypto Strategy

Strategic growth initiatives: Visa is pushing into stablecoin settlement and digital?dollar networks to capture settlement fees and expand beyond card rails, and management highlighted growth in credentials and agentic commerce — initiatives that could open new fee pools over time. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared: Visa announced a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (ex?div Feb 10, payable Mar 2), reinforcing the company’s shareholder cash?return policy but with a modest ~0.8% yield that is unlikely to be a major near?term catalyst.

Dividend declared: Visa announced a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (ex?div Feb 10, payable Mar 2), reinforcing the company’s shareholder cash?return policy but with a modest ~0.8% yield that is unlikely to be a major near?term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and commentary: Company slide deck and earnings call emphasized holiday spending strength, credentials momentum and long?term strategy (agentic commerce, B2B/P2P flows) — useful for conviction but more medium?term than immediate. Earnings Slide Deck

Investor materials and commentary: Company slide deck and earnings call emphasized holiday spending strength, credentials momentum and long?term strategy (agentic commerce, B2B/P2P flows) — useful for conviction but more medium?term than immediate. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds: coverage noted a slight processing?volume miss and higher operating costs that offset some gains from transaction volume — a factor that can temper margins and investor enthusiasm despite the headline beat. Processing Miss and Costs

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.