Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
