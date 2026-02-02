iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $169.26 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.98.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

