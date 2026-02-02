Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,606,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211,980 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $583,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $71.83 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $72.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.