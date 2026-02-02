Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 123,256 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF $IAGG

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $110,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

