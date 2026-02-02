AXS Investments LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $60.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

