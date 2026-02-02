AXS Investments LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
VGIT stock opened at $59.90 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $60.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF
- Trump just signed it
- GOLD ALERT
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.