Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5,094.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228,468 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $84,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,798,000 after acquiring an additional 57,493 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $75.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

