Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Siemens in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Siemens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Siemens from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

Get Siemens alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Siemens

Siemens Stock Performance

Shares of SIEGY opened at $151.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.12. The company has a market capitalization of $242.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.25. Siemens has a 52-week low of $94.55 and a 52-week high of $156.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.39). Siemens had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Siemens has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.080-6.430 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Siemens will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens

(Get Free Report)

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company’s activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.