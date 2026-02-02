Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 955,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $206,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Boeing by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,159 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $233.82 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $177.72 billion, a PE ratio of 116.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.62 and a 200 day moving average of $218.71.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.90) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. New Street Research set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.39.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

