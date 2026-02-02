Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 681.50.

LRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 645 price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 670 to GBX 700 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 763 to GBX 658 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 696 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 820 to GBX 736 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 621 on Monday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 505 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 700. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 33.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 606.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 624.64.

In other news, insider Philip Broadley bought 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 594 per share, with a total value of £33,145.20. Also, insider Bob Cox purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 582 per share, for a total transaction of £11,640. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides Marine Builders Risk, marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream operational, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

