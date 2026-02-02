Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.12 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

