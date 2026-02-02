Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives $12.80 Average PT from Analysts

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $16.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $12.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atlas Energy Solutions

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 52,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $459,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 550,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,999.74. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 244.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 270.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE AESI opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.89 and a beta of 1.21.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.