Black Hills (BKH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $809.8840 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $430.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $72.95 on Monday. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.703 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Black Hills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Hills news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,025,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,704.70. This trade represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

