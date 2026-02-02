Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $1.0072 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

REYN stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on REYN. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 764.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 583.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth $217,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

