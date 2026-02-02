Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Down 28.9% in January

Sharp Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,853 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 9,643 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,987 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,987 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Sharp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Sharp stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. Sharp has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sharp had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 2.95%.The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Corporation, founded in 1912 by Tokuji Hayakawa and headquartered in Sakai, Osaka, is a Japanese multinational electronics manufacturer. Over its century-long history, Sharp has been recognized for pioneering products such as the Ever-Sharp mechanical pencil and for its sustained innovation in display technologies.

The company’s core offerings span consumer electronics and professional solutions, including LCD televisions, large-scale displays, mobile device components, multifunction printers, and energy products such as solar panels and energy storage systems.

