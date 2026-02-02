WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,109 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 6,024 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,074 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 58,074 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of CXSE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 42,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,462. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $469.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.3284 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 344.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 38,024 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

