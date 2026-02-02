WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,109 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the December 31st total of 6,024 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,074 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 58,074 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of CXSE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 42,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,462. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $469.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.3284 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%.
About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.
