Short Interest in 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Drops By 37.3%

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 239,710 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the December 31st total of 382,365 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised 374Water to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, 374Water has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get 374Water alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on 374Water

Insider Transactions at 374Water

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

In other 374Water news, CEO Stephen J. Jones bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 105,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,815.60. This trade represents a 74.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWO. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of 374Water by 37.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,012,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 276,349 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in 374Water in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

374Water Trading Down 3.7%

SCWO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. 118,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 374Water has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.12.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). 374Water had a negative net margin of 911.15% and a negative return on equity of 160.15%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million.

About 374Water

(Get Free Report)

374Water, Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) develops and commercializes advanced water treatment technologies based on supercritical water oxidation (SCWO). The company’s flagship offering utilizes high-temperature and high-pressure conditions to oxidize organic contaminants in industrial and agricultural wastewater, converting harmful substances into benign end products such as clean water, carbon dioxide, and salts. This proprietary process is capable of destroying a wide range of pollutants, including hydrocarbons, PFAS, and biological sludges, without the need for harmful chemicals or lengthy residence times.

In addition to manufacturing modular SCWO reactors, 374Water provides end-to-end solutions encompassing system design, engineering, installation, pilot testing, commissioning, and ongoing maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.