Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Short Interest Down 20.3% in January

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,969,329 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 11,260,278 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,142,138 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company's shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Klaviyo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Klaviyo Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:KVYO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,739. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -92.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The firm had revenue of $310.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 10,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 343,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,882,472.06. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 442,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,516.77. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,901 shares of company stock worth $52,846,182. Company insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

