First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 66,709 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 84,288 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,761 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,761 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FXD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $72.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $59,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. The AMEX constructs the Index by ranking the stocks, which are members of the Russell 1000 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

