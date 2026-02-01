Anoma (XAN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14.34 Million

Anoma (XAN) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Anoma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoma has a market capitalization of $18.35 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of Anoma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anoma has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $78,422.90 or 0.99931980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Anoma Profile

Anoma’s launch date was September 30th, 2025. Anoma’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Anoma is anoma.net. Anoma’s official Twitter account is @anoma.

Buying and Selling Anoma

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoma (XAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anoma has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Anoma is 0.00939492 USD and is down -6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $13,425,726.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anoma.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoma using one of the exchanges listed above.

