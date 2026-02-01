Ethereum Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $136.94 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $9.77 or 0.00012447 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $136.94 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003283 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78,476.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.18 or 0.00679412 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00011136 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.89 or 0.00545249 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.87 or 0.00379564 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00075768 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000095 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,357,399 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
