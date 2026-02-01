Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $92.81 Million

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $92.81 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Pulse alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $78,422.90 or 0.99931980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 7,656,304,670,204 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 7,654,649,015,436.57762472. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00001213 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $2,660,025.12 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.