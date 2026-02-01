AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,072,959 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,726,552,000 after purchasing an additional 932,024 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $673,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,112,305 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $656,735,000 after purchasing an additional 378,824 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,430,876 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $388,211,000 after buying an additional 353,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,221 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $377,726,000 after buying an additional 791,978 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $15,969,075.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $510,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,848,038.28. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 123,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,943,734 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.83 and its 200-day moving average is $189.19.

Several analysts have commented on EA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.19.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

