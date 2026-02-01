Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 43.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 18.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised 2026 revenue guide — UPS reported adjusted EPS and revenue above estimates and guided to higher 2026 revenue, which underpins the recent bullish momentum. UPS forecasts higher 2026 revenue

Q4 beat and raised 2026 revenue guide — UPS reported adjusted EPS and revenue above estimates and guided to higher 2026 revenue, which underpins the recent bullish momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness and price?target lifts — multiple shops (BMO, Truist, Susquehanna, TD Cowen and others) raised targets or upgraded coverage, signaling expectations for margin recovery and revenue growth. BMO raises UPS price target

Analyst bullishness and price?target lifts — multiple shops (BMO, Truist, Susquehanna, TD Cowen and others) raised targets or upgraded coverage, signaling expectations for margin recovery and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and options flow — UPS confirmed a meaningful quarterly dividend (high yield) and unusual heavy call buying after earnings, which supports short?term bullish positioning and income investor interest. Call option activity

Shareholder returns and options flow — UPS confirmed a meaningful quarterly dividend (high yield) and unusual heavy call buying after earnings, which supports short?term bullish positioning and income investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity mixed — some funds increased stakes in Q4 while overall analyst coverage remains diversified (many holds alongside buys), leaving consensus near “hold” with varied targets. MarketBeat UPS overview

Institutional activity mixed — some funds increased stakes in Q4 while overall analyst coverage remains diversified (many holds alongside buys), leaving consensus near “hold” with varied targets. Neutral Sentiment: Sector operational note — UPS retired planes tied to the Louisville accident; FedEx/peers’ fleet moves keep regulatory and safety risks in focus for the airline segment of the business. UPS retires fleet after crash

Sector operational note — UPS retired planes tied to the Louisville accident; FedEx/peers’ fleet moves keep regulatory and safety risks in focus for the airline segment of the business. Negative Sentiment: Large workforce cuts and Amazon pullback — UPS announced plans to cut up to ~30,000 jobs, close ~24 facilities and scale back lower?margin Amazon volumes, which creates restructuring costs, execution risk and near?term margin pressure. UPS to cut jobs, scale back Amazon

Large workforce cuts and Amazon pullback — UPS announced plans to cut up to ~30,000 jobs, close ~24 facilities and scale back lower?margin Amazon volumes, which creates restructuring costs, execution risk and near?term margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — director Norman M. Brothers Jr. sold ~25,000 shares near the current price, a visible sale that can amplify caution among investors even if non?strategic. Insider sale SEC filing

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Stories

