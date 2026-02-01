RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $145.06 million and approximately $3.46 thousand worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $78,825.78 or 1.00092737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,678.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.67 or 0.00677022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00011123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.63 or 0.00553680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.81 or 0.00375977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00075035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00012406 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,840 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is rootstock.io/blog. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Bitcoin (rBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate rBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Bitcoin is 78,828.62373813 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.