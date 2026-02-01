Topsail Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Topsail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,253,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,891,000 after buying an additional 4,850,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,387,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,041,000 after purchasing an additional 698,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,312,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,511,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,393,000 after purchasing an additional 505,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,964,000 after buying an additional 1,995,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

