Terra Alpha Investments LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Terra Alpha Investments LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 7.3% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3,164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,192,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,172,000 after buying an additional 1,156,389 shares during the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.1% during the third quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.3% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $330.69 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $351.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%.The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and sector writeups highlight TSMC as a core beneficiary of the AI boom — Zacks groups TSMC with NVIDIA as AI chip winners, underscoring sustained data?center demand that supports TSMC's revenue and margin outlook.

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA's CEO publicly backing TSMC's global expansion and noting rising AI memory needs reinforces TSMC's strategic role in next?generation AI supply — a direct demand cue for TSMC's advanced-node capacity.

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA winning approval for a $105M Taiwan hub and deepening local ties further cements the NVIDIA–TSMC ecosystem, implying more fab capacity demand and partnership stability.

Positive Sentiment: Broker commentary and upgrades (Goldman/Morgan Stanley mentions, margin expansion notes) and coverage pieces emphasize TSMC's improving profitability and leadership position — supportive for medium?term analyst estimates and investor positioning.

Positive Sentiment: Broader investor guides and AI stock roundups continue to list TSMC as a core AI?infrastructure play, reinforcing demand narrative among long?term investors.

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes elevated investor attention on TSMC — this raises near?term liquidity and volatility but doesn't change the company's underlying fundamentals.

Neutral Sentiment: Coverage roundups (MSN/Wall Street take) and interim data writeups summarize the company's strong results and higher capex but add little incremental surprise; useful for sentiment but not clearly catalytic.

Negative Sentiment: Large leveraged liquidations in crypto markets (Bitcoin) drove risk?off flows that contributed to broader market volatility and intraday weakness in chips and tech, a likely headwind for TSMC's short?term price action.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

